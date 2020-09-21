Abby Dowse Gives Mind-Blowing Show Of Sexy Figure In See-Through Fishnet Bodystocking

Abby Dowse looked like a total smokeshow in Sunday’s Instagram update, displaying her bombshell curves in seriously sexy black lace lingerie. The Australian beauty poured her insane figure into a racy bodystocking from Fashion Nova, posing for a steamy bedroom snap that left followers in awe of her killer physique.

The one-piece certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform thanks to its sheer nature and scandalous design. The number boasted fishnet panels on both thighs, flashing her chiseled pins for her audience to admire. Her voluptuous assets were left well within eyesight not only thanks to the garment’s see-through fabric but its plunging neckline as well, which fell far past her chest, leaving an eyeful of cleavage on show.

The daring front was adorned with wider, more revealing fishnet that teased her midriff in addition to exposing much of her perky chest. The off-the-shoulder bodystocking was complete with demi sleeves that accentuated her slender arms while also giving fans a peek of her sculpted shoulders and collar bone.

Abby channeled her inner seductress, serving up the provocative look in a tempting pose that played up all of her best features. The model was sprawled on the bed with her legs spread and her knees raised. She stretched out one leg, prompting her arched foot up on her pillow. Her head was closest to the camera, her golden tresses tumbling down the edge of the mattress. The angle offered a great view of her busty assets, thrilling followers with a cleavage close-up.

The sizzling blonde placed one hand beneath her chest, drawing attention to her flat stomach. The gesture allowed her to showcase her chic white manicure, which incidentally matched the monochromatic décor. Her other hand rested on her messy mane, displaying the dainty bracelet on her wrist and the ring on her finger. Her list of accessories also included large hoop earrings and a cross-pendant necklace that further drew the eye to her abundant décolletage.

Abby oozed sensuality as she looked up at the lens with a sultry gaze, her tousled hair giving her more sex appeal. The 30-year-old captioned the photo with a black heart that seemed to mirror the color of her attire. She edited the shot for Instagram, placing a black X mark over her nipple.

The smoking-hot look appeared to have sent quite a few pulses racing among Abby’s over 2.4 million followers judging by the outpour of compliments received from her eager supporters. Many of her fellow models, such as Laura Amy, Lauren Dascalo, Nina Serebrova, and Kim Hartnett, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Her less famous fans had plenty to say about the eye-popping outfit as well, telling her she was “the hottest” and “absolutely breathtaking.”

“This made me audibly gasp when I saw it [screaming-face emoji] Got me sweating this is so hot,” wrote one person, adding a hot-face emoji for emphasis. “You in this body stocking [is] just next level,” continued their message.

“Pure class Abby, you look amazing,” chimed in a second Instagrammer, leaving a trail of loving emoji.

“Abby you are so unbelievably beautiful,” gushed a third devotee, who further expressed their adoration with a long string of heart eyes.

“Oh ok you ain’t playin around [screaming face] This is insaneee,” read a fourth comment, followed by a string of fames.