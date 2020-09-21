Natalie Roser Goes Braless Underneath A Plunging Black Dress With Daring Thigh-High Slits

Natalie Roser brought some heat to her Instagram page on Sunday with another tantalizing set of snaps that were sure to stop many of her fans mid-scroll. The model traded in her typical bikini look for a classic little black dress in the stunning share, a change that certainly seems to have been approved by her 1.2 million followers.

The upload included a total of three photos that captured Natalie posing outside of a large house with floor-to-ceiling windows. She positioned her body at a variety of angles as she at in a wooden window frame, treating her audience to a look at as much of her flawless figure a possible. A slew of luscious greenery could be seen through the panes of glass encasing the abode as well, giving the shots a slightly tropical vibe.

As for her look in the snaps, the Aussie hottie opted for a simple and elegant black shirt dress from Matea Designs that perfectly suited her slender frame. The garment was made of a slinky satin material and featured dramatic puff sleeves that were cinched at her wrists with gold buttons. It also featured a front tie detail, though Natalie opted to let it fall loosely over her chest rather than knotting it in a bow. The decision created a plunging neckline that hit far past her chest, exposing an ample amount of braless cleavage as well as a glimpse at her flat midsection.

Natalie’s dress proceeded to cinch high up on her hips thanks to a thick belt with a gold buckle, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. It flowed out into a long skirt that hit the model mid-calf and featured two high-cut slits on either side that brought a sexy and edgy element to the look. The daring openings reached all the way up to the middle of Natalie’s thighs, exposing one of her long, toned legs nearly in its entirety.

Fans went wild for the triple-pic update, awarding it more than 22,000 likes within less than a day’s time. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to shower the blond bombshell with compliments for her chic ensemble.

“You are incredibly stunning,” one person wrote.

“You are so gorgeous in everything you post!” praised another fan.

“Breathtakingly beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“What a lovely woman,” added a fourth admirer.

Natalie seems to impress her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another set of snaps shared earlier this month saw her going scantily clad in a strapless red bikini. The skimpy swimwear look proved to be another major hit, earning over 22,000 likes and 346 comments to date.