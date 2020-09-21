Kristin Cavallari Shares ‘Labor Of Love’ With ‘True Comfort’ Cookbook Featuring Gluten-Free Recipes

Kristin Cavallari teased her new cookbook, True Comfort, with her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday evening, noting how much the “labor of love” meant to her.

The book, set to release on September 29, will feature “over 100 cozy recipes” that are “free of Gluten and Refined Sugar,” as the cover stated. Kristin noted in her caption that the book was “[two] years in the making” and also wrote how “excited” she was to share the recipes with her fans.

In the cover shot, the Uncommon James CEO looked cozy and au natural, with a chic, yet simplistic look that spoke to the nature of the recipes. She stood upright and looked off to the side, with tall cabinets in the background displaying wine and other drink glasses. The cabinets appeared to be of a white-washed wood, properly complementing the TV star’s style. In her hands, Kristin held a large, white bowl filled with delicious-looking rigatoni pasta.

For her outfit, Kristen sported an eggshell-colored, lightly ribbed, long-sleeved top and matching skirt. She accessorized her look with several pieces of gold jewelry that adequately accompanied her all-white aesthetic. Her diamond-shaped earrings dangled around her face while a few thin, gold necklaces draped around her neckline. She also sported several bangles around her wrists and styled her signature short coif in a slightly wavy manner, alluringly shaping her face.

Kristin’s fans flooded their appreciation for the post just hours after its upload, with over 47,000 likes and more than 680 comments. Many of her followers showed how excited they were with numerous heart and raised hands emoji, celebrating the reality star’s success.

“Can’t wait!” a follower simply commented, excited for the upcoming release.

“[S]ince we can’t have Very Cavallari anymore, can we get a cooking show?!?!” exclaimed a fan, hoping for a new TV program from Kristin.

“I’ve been waiting for this one!!!” wrote one user, adding the hashtag “team gluten free” to celebrate the book’s dietary guidelines.

“Obsessed with the French Toast Casserole!!” exclaimed Brie Bella, granting her support for the television personality.

Although Kristin and ex Jay Cutler announced their split this April after seven years of marriage, Kristin continues to share numerous wins. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kristen posed in a stunning outfit a couple weeks ago amid rumors about Jay’s dating life, seemingly unbothered. The Very Cavallari star showed off her toned legs in the look, black, daisy duke-style shorts, cowboy boots, and a wild, fringed jacket.