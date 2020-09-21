Stella Maxwell Wears Nothing But A Thong & Thigh-Highs In A Field While Reminding Fans Of Something Important

Stella Maxwell went scantily clad in a hot new Instagram upload on Sunday. The model showed some serious skin as she reminded 5.4 million followers to do something important — vote.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posed in the middle of a large field filled with tall plants in the September 20 addition to her page. She posed with her backside to the camera and kept her eyes focused on the tree-lined scene in front of her rather than turning around to face the lens.

It appeared to be a beautiful day, as the sky was free of clouds while the golden sun spilled down on the model, acting as a natural spotlight over her flawless figure to ensure that she was the focus of the shot. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that fans would be concerned with anything else.

Stella sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her phenomenal figure in nothing more than a minuscule white thong that left very little to the imagination. The lace garment covered up only what was necessary of her backside, leaving her pert derriere completely exposed for her fans to admire. It had thin straps that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The Belgian bombshell went au naturel on her top half, though her position in front of the camera ensured that she did not violate any of Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines. A glimpse of sideboob still made its way into the steamy shot, as did a peek at Stella’s toned arms and shoulders.

Stella added a pair of thigh-high boots to give her barely there look an edgy vibe. The footwear was made of a shiny black patent leather and nearly covered her legs entirely, clinging tightly to them to define her sculpted thighs and calves. The model also left her platinum-and-pink locks down for the photoshoot, styling them in loose waves that spilled down her back in a messy fashion.

Fans went wild for the bootylicious look from the catwalk queen, awarding the upload more than 108,000 likes within 14 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to further express their admiration for the snap.

“Wow!!! You’re very sexy and awesome!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Possibly the strongest voting campaign I’ve seen,” commented another fan.

“Such a beauty…gorgeous lady,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfect body,” added a fourth admirer.

Stella is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent share, the beauty likely sent pulses racing as she ditched her top while rocking a pair of black booty shorts in bed. That look proved popular as well, amassing over 110,000 likes and 467 comments to date.