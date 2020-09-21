Nikki & Brie Bella Look Like Hot Moms With Babies On Board In Road Trip Video

Nikki Bella shared a sweet, intimate video of she and sister Brie Bella on Sunday, “road trippin'” together as their newborn babies rode in the backseat.

The new moms looked fresh-faced and style-worthy, as Nikki showed off their appealing looks in the clip. As she scanned the car in the upload, Nikki also displayed the car seats in the back, holding their sons.

For the shot, Nikki wore a blush, short-sleeve turtleneck that showed off her sleek shoulders. She accessorized her look with simple, diamond stud earrings, pulling her signature black tresses up into a half-back style. Brie’s hair was lightly tousled and fell around her shoulders as she sported a ditsy floral-style, long-sleeved top or dress, in pink, yellow, and brown colors. As Nikki looked toward the back, mirrors above the car seats showed the the two boys, with Matteo seated behind Nikki and Buddy behind Brie.

“This is how Brie and I have been travelling the past few days,” Nikki quipped as Brie gave a knowing nod. The WWE star also noted that her sister is pushing her to buy a mini-van, ideal for safety and convenience. Nikki then called upon “Range [Rover]” and “Bentley” to make a “really sick” mini-van so she could drive around in style.

The new mom has been keen on sharing all aspects of her motherhood journey, detailing her pregnancy with fans and sharing a sweet, intimate photo shoot with People magazine after the birth of her son (Bella also joined her for that shoot).

After the 36-year-old posted the video on Sunday, numerous followers poured in their appreciation for the post, with over 358,000 plays and 1,000 comments. Many fans shared their love for the twins’ appealing looks while others gave affection for the mommy moment.

“You guys are both so freakin cute like I can’t stand!!” exclaimed a user about the sisters’ style.

“Omg you look so pretty!” raved a commenter.

“I feel the same way!! I’m not a minivan mom lol SUVs all the way,” joked one fan regarding Nikki’s comment about luxury vehicles, adding a laugh-cry emoji.

“Seriously. Motherhood looks so good on you!” another follower gushed.

Although the reality star has loved many aspects of her newfound mommy status, other parts have been a bit more stressful. As The Inquisitr reported, the mother-of-one recently revealed that she was “super scared” about her post-partum body, sharing a “raw” and “real” photo of her current shape.