‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Devon Pays Tribute To Hilary

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of September 21 through 25 tease that Elena and Devon face trouble over Amanda, and later he pays tribute to Hilary. Sharon apologizes to Rey. Summer gets engaged to Kyle, and Nick loses his mind, leaving Phyllis stuck in the middle. Billy gets a target on his back when Chelsea and Adam move against him, and Nikki tries to charm Lily into dropping the story about Victor’s son.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) grows concerned about Devon (Bryton James) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan). After he’d already agreed not to help Amanda anymore, Devon breaks his promise and has Amanda over to his penthouse. He gives her a letter that Hilary wrote to Santa as a child and Hilary’s birth certificate. It’s not a huge thing except that Devon didn’t trust Elena enough to tell her.

Because Devon really does seem like he plans to stop helping her, Amanda gets help from Billy (Jason Thompson) to dig into her twin’s past. Although she’d set a boundary to remain professional, Amanda truly needs a friend, and Billy is willing to be that for her. She wants to learn all she can about her twin’s life.

Elena admits her concerns to Nate (Sean Dominic). She’s worried that Devon isn’t over Hilary, and Amanda gives him a chance at seeing his late wife again. Nate thinks Elena is overreacting, but she’s not so sure. Before the end of the week, Devon pays tribute to Hilary, which may not be the best way to reassure Elena. Of course, it could be a healing moment for him, which Elena would surely appreciate.

Summer (Hunter King) has a proposal for Kyle (Michael Mealor), and he has a matching one for her. The couple gets engaged but agrees to keep it a secret for now.

Johnny Vy / CBS

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) discuss the future, and this time around seems different for the couple. However, after Phyllis finds out about Summer’s engagement, she finds herself playing peacekeeper between Summer and Nick, which could derail them. Nick expects Phyllis to back him up, but Phyllis wants to be supportive of Summer too.

Nick is not happy about his daughter’s engagement, and he gives Jack (Peter Bergman) the truth. Although their children are grown, it seems that Nick hopes Jack holds some sway over Kyle’s behavior.

Victor (Eric Braeden) offers Adam (Mark Grossman) some advice. Although it is something Adam should heed, because of their bad blood, he’ll do the opposite of what his father recommends. As the week progresses, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam plot against Billy because they know he plans to publish an exposé on Adam that paints him in the worst possible light.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) grills Chance (Donny Boaz) about his history with Adam. She knows that something went down between the two men in Las Vegas, and Victoria also knows that they broke the law. Although Chance recently let Adam know that he’s no longer willing to overlook the law for him, it could be too late. However, Abby (Melissa Ordway) remains strong in her support for Chance. She will even work against Victoria if she has to.

After Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets wind of what Billy plans to do with the article on Adam and Victor at Chance Comm, she thinks she can make inroads with Lily (Christel Khalil). Despite Nikki’s best efforts, Lily stands firm.

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) apologizes to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). She knows that her behavior with Adam crossed a line, and she also realizes that once again, she pushed Rey away. Sharon loves him, and she wants him there by her side as she fights cancer. Hopefully, her apology will be enough to mend the rift between them.