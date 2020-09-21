Christina Milian Looks Flawless By The Pool In A Royal Blue Bustier & Figure-Hugging Jeans

Christina Milian served up another smoking hot look on her Instagram page this weekend that has proved hard to be ignored. The singer wowed her 6.4 million followers with the revealing ensemble in a double-pic update on Sunday.

The camera was positioned close up to the 38-year-old in the first image of the set, framing her from the waist up as she posed in the corner of a room. She leaned up against one of the walls and tilted her head to the side while gazing back at the lens in front of her with an alluring stare.

Christina looked absolutely flawless as she worked the camera in a sexy royal blue bustier from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line that left little to the imagination. The skimpy garment was made of a unique mixture of materials including lace and vinyl and clung tightly to her chest and rib cage to highlight her slender frame. It had underwire-style cups and thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. She teased her followers by letting one of the straps slink down her arm in a sensual manner, exposing even more cleavage than what was already on display due to the garment’s daringly low-cut neckline.

The Falling Inn Love star ventured out to the pool for the second shot of the post, where she posed with one leg crossed in front of the other on a luscious bed of green grass in front of the water. The camera was set up further away for the shoot, revealing that Christina paired her racy top with a pair of medium-washed skinny that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways.

The bottoms featured an edgy distressed detailing and fit snugly on her legs, highlighting her toned thighs and curvy hips. They also featured a mid-rise waistband that hit just below her navel, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes to her taut stomach and abs.

Fans seemed thrilled by Christina’s latest social media post, awarding the upload over 188,000 likes within nine hours of going live. An additional 1,700-plus people flocked to the comments section to shower the star with praise.

“OMG gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“I love this color on you!!” remarked another fan.

“Wow you look amazing” a third follower gushed.

“Most beautiful woman ever,” declared a fourth admirer.

Christina seems to regularly impress her fans with her amazing outfits. In another recent upload on Friday, the celeb opted to go casual in a band t-shirt, studded jeans, and bold red lipstick. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 120,000 likes and 729 comments to date.