‘The Young And The Restless Spoilers Weekly Preview Video: Summer Faces Nick’s Fury

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video for September 21 through 25 teases that Summer and Kyle both pop the question, but they decide to keep their new status under wraps. However, Phyllis happens to figure it out, and she and Nick are less than thrilled when they figure out the big news.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) has a little blue box with a meaningful engagement ring in it for Summer (Hunter King). She also surprises him with a small black box with a special piece of jewelry. Simultaneously, both Summer and Kyle ask the other to get married, and the answer is yes.

Of course, Kyle still has the small legal entanglement of his marriage to Lola (Sasha Calle). He still isn’t officially free, even though the divorce should go through soon. Because of Kyle’s impending divorce, Summer decides not to wear her new jewelry on her ring finger. Instead, she puts it on a chain, which she wears around her neck. Summer keeps her chain inside her clothing. However, when she knocks over her purse during a lunch with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) notices it.

Phyllis cannot help herself. The concerned mother blurts out that she saw, and she asks her daughter if she’s engaged. Summer says yes, and Phyllis tries hard to be supportive even though she’s concerned.

However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) is far less willing to be supportive than Phyllis is. Instead, he freaks out at his daughter. Nick tells Summer that he thinks that the move is a bad idea, and he even predicts that if they head down the aisle, there will be yet another split in their future. The information should not have come as a shock to Nick, though, since Summer recently asked him to build the house he’d initially promised the couple during their first ill-fated marriage.

Summer is horrified by her dad’s reaction, and she’s not quite sure how to handle her parents’ dismay at her plans. She and Kyle are committed to moving forward, and it seemed like they had Nick and Phyllis’s reluctant approval. Now that Nick seems so vehemently against the pairing, it is not clear what Summer will do. She and Kyle are in love, and Kyle has gone to great lengths to reassure his future in-laws that he’s fully committed to their daughter for the rest of his life.

Then, there’s also the added complication that Lola may be less than willing to continue with her divorce now that she and Theo (Tyler Johnson) seem to be through. Although they plan to tie the knot, there’s a real chance Kyle and Summer may not make it down the aisle.