Lady Gaga Is Fresh-Faced & Says ‘Hello’ To New York City In Naturally Glowing Look

Lady Gaga strayed from her typical over-the-top style with a natural-faced Instagram photo, uploaded on Sunday night.

The “911” singer shared the shot with her 44 million Instagram followers, baring her stripped-down face and outfit as she said “Hello” to New York City in the caption, celebrating the arrival to her hometown.

Gaga appeared to be on a private plane, situated on a beige leather seat with the light from the window creating an attractive glow on her face. The 34-year-old sat with a bright, warm aura, with seemingly no makeup and a wide, inviting smile. She lifted her right arm above her head, grabbing her hand around her the back in an alluring fashion. The AStar is Born actress’ hair was pulled up and back into a slightly messy bun, the icy-blue color aptly complementing her sun-kissed face, with blond highlights streaking through the tresses.

Only the top of Gaga’s outfit was visible, as she sported a cream-colored, lightly ribbed sweater. The cozy sleeves were rolled up past her elbows and the neckline had a deep plunge down the front, as the sweater seemed to have two flaps that crossed around her chest. The “Born This Way” songstress also showed off her appealing décolletage with the deep front cut of the sweater, baring a bit of a skimpy white tank top underneath, one strap visible over her left shoulder. She also completed the simplistically chic look with a thin, gold necklace.

The global pop star shared the image in the evening, and already within hours, her post garnered over 1.3 million likes from her little monsters, with more than 20,800 comments. Numerous fans raved over Gaga’s au natural look, flooding the comments section with pink and red heart emoji.

“BEAUTIFUL,” gushed a fan, sharing their love for the singer in all caps.

“That’s how I like to see you! Smiling and happy!” one user said, probably referencing Gaga’s often-discussed mental health issues.

“Omfg u look stunning,” another admirer stated.

“THE NEW YORK QUEEN IS HEREEE,” exclaimed a follower, recognizing the New York native’s return.

This makeup-free look and casual outfit was definitely a departure for Gaga, who, especially around the release of her 2020 album, Chromatica, likes to bring the drama. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Rain On Me” singer recently showed off her high-fashion style on the cover of Billboard, making a splash in a dress by up-and-coming designer Andrea Brocca. The gown had an over-sized, Victorian shape, with numerous colors in large paint strokes. Gaga also wore statement jewelry and rocked multicolored hair for the cover.