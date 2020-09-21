Celebrity Trainer Kathryn Freeman Wows In A Leopard-Print Top & Skintight Jeans

Celebrity trainer and fitness model Kathryn Freeman stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads to the social media platform, which she shared on Sunday, September 20. In the sexy image, Kathryn posed in a pink leopard-print top and tight-fitting denim pants that showcased her derriere.

The image was taken outside at night, with a light shining on several green bushes in the background. Kathryn herself was bathed in a glow. She stood tall on the ground. The picture was taken from behind, with Kathryn’s booty on full display. She tilted her chin downwards and looked off into the distance. The corners of her mouth were turned upwards, and the hint of a smile played on her face. Fans could see her pearly white teeth, which glimmered in the light.

Kathryn’s animal-print shirt featured straps that curved over her toned shoulders and tied in the middle. The neckline rode low on her bust, showing just a hint of her buxom bust. She rocked light-wash jeans that showcased her curvaceous derriere. An animal-print belt was woven through the belt loops of the pants. They were cuffed at her ankles. Kathryn completed the ensemble with a pair of sparkly, open-toed heels.

Kathryn’s dark locks were parted in the middle. They tumbled down her back in straight, voluminous strands that reached her backside.

As per usual, Kathryn captioned the Instagram share with an inspirational message to her followers.

Her fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Blessed and thick Sunday,” replied one social media user, punctuating their comment with a bouquet of flowers, a smiley face, and several other emoticons.

“Strong, Sexy, Fine & Beautiful,” wrote another follower.

“U so beautiful,” said a third fan, following up their message with a flame emoji and two smiley faces with heart eyes.

“You are literally my favorite,” gushed a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the picture racked up more than 15,000 likes and received close to 150 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Kathryn Freeman fans know, the model frequently posts sultry snaps on her Instagram account. One of her most recent posts featured her wearing a two-piece bikini that showed off her hourglass physique and fit figure. In this image, she wore a spring green, bandeau bathing suit top that stretched across her chest and accentuated her bust. The bikini bottoms dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her waist.