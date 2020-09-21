Katya Elise Henry Rocks A Babydoll Top With Fitted Jeans In New Instagram Photo

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry stunned her 7.7 million Instagram followers with her latest update to the platform, which she shared on Sunday, September 20. In that image, Katya rocked a sexy satin top and tight-fitting jeans, an ensemble that showcased all of her curves.

Katya posed in the foreground of a kitchen, with wooden cabinets behind her and a microwave to her left. A large jar of her own protein powder sat on the countertop. She looked directly at the camera, her gaze never wavering. The corners of her mouth curved upwards, the hint of a small, close-lipped smile playing on her face. She bent both arms at the elbow, holding a bottle of her Blessed protein shake. Her other hand swept away a lock of her hair. Fans could just about make out the tattoo on one arm.

The model wore a white babydoll top that was bursting at the buttons. The neckline dipped low on her chest, showcasing her ample cleavage. Thin straps curved over her tanned shoulders. The garment featured a ruffle on the lower half. She paired the shirt with dark-wash denim pants that fit tightly to her frame. She arched her back in the photo, which emphasized her curvaceous derriere.

Katya wore her raven tresses parted in the middle. They cascaded down her shoulders in styled waves that reached past her chest. As for her jewelry, she chose to accessorize with a dainty cross necklace and a gold bangle on one wrist.

Katya’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the upload in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for her latest look.

“Pretty asf,” replied one fan, punctuating their comment with a smiley face covered in hearts.

“The best,” shared a second social media user, following up their message with a bicep emoji.

“You look super, excellent photo,” wrote a third person.

“You looking so beautiful,” chimed in a fourth follower, including a rose and tulip emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Katya’s most recent Instagram post racked up close to 26,000 likes and received nearly 200 comments.

Just yesterday, Katya once again surprised her followers with a sexy picture. As The Inquisitr reported, she rocked an all-purple set that was separated into a long-sleeved crop top and hip-hugging leggings. She sat on a gray sofa in that image and deeply arched her back. Her booty was the main focal point of the snap.