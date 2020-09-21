Tracee Ellis Ross Dazzles In A Gold Gown On The ‘Janky’ Emmys Red Carpet That She Made Herself

The 'Black-ish' star shared a hilarious video on Instagram.

Tracee Ellis Ross created her own red carpet at home ahead of the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The Black-ish star posed on a scarlet walkway that was more of a rug. She described it as “a little janky,” but she owned it as if it were the real deal.

In an Instagram video that she uploaded to her account, Tracee, 47, made the short trek down her homemade red carpet multiple times. She had placed it outside underneath a large tree. Her backdrop also included a number of smaller trees and plants with dense green foliage.

Tracee’s gown was a gorgeous gold confection that looked even more striking against her crimson walkway. The garment had a plunging neckline that showcased her ample bust. It also boasted an empire waist with a wide waistband that was adorned with frilly gold rosettes. The detail matched the large, flouncy ruffles of her floor-length, tiered skirt. Her dress was open in the front, which provided a peek at her killer toned legs. In a separate Instagram post, which can be viewed here, Tracee revealed that her dress was a Alexander Vauthier Couture design. Her look also included a pair of matching metallic Jimmy Choo heels, which she wasn’t wearing in her video. She did, however, have on a gilded face mask.

The barefoot beauty was filmed putting on a dramatic show as she held her arms up wide and adopted a commanding voice reminiscent of that of Sunset Boulevard character Norma Desmond.

“One cannot skip the carpet,” she said. “Over this way. Yes, of course.”

Tracee pretended to pose for photos and address photographers as people from behind the camera called her name. She also received requests for an over-the-shoulder pose. She then pranced back and forth a few times, tossing the long train of her gown back behind her each time she turned around.

After talking about what she was wearing and joking that she had just “flung” herself off the couch, she whipped her face mask off and twirled it around over her head by one of the ear loops.

The Black-ish star was nominated for an Emmy in the Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role as Dr. Rainbow Johnson. She lost to Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara, but her Instagram followers clearly thought that her video and her look were both winners.

“You are the ABSOLUTE QUEEN of ALL QUEENS!!! Love it!!!” read one response to her post.

“Lol, I love the enthusiasm,” another fan wrote in the comments section.

“You are EVERYTHING,” gushed a third admirer.