NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Bucks In A Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Deal Involving Raptors And Magic

After suffering an early exit in the 2020 Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are highly expected to make a huge roster overhaul in the 2020 offseason. To keep the face of the franchise, Giannis Antetokounmpo, happy in Milwaukee, they should find ways to improve their current roster this fall. One of the areas that the Bucks need major improvement is the point guard position.

In the past months, rumors are circulating that the Bucks are planning to find a replacement for Eric Bledsoe in the 2020 offseason. Aside from Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul, another intriguing target for the Bucks this fall is veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors. According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the Bucks could engage in a three-way blockbuster deal with the Raptors and the Orlando Magic to acquire Lowry.

In the proposed scenario, the Bucks will get Lowry, the Raptors will receive Eric Bledsoe, Ersan Ilyasova, the No. 15 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, and a 2023 first-rounder, and the Magic will acquire Donte DiVincenzo and the No. 24 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The potential deal would undeniably break the hearts of Lowry’s fans in Toronto, but Hughes believes sacrificing him would enable the Raptors to speed up the process of rebuilding their team around Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

“It’s blasphemous to send Kyle Lowry away from Toronto, where he’ll surely have a statue built someday. But all things come to an end, and with the Raptors potentially losing Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet to free agency, the end may be here…at least until they inevitably rebuild their next contender around Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. This move would speed up that transition. Three reasonable deals (two of which expire after 2020-21) and a pair of first-rounders is quite a haul for a 34-year-old point guard entering the final season of his own contract, and that 2023 pick from the Bucks has considerable upside if a certain MVP decides he doesn’t want to play in Milwaukee beyond this season.”

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Lowry may no longer be in his prime, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Bucks. Though he’s four years older than Bledsoe, Lowry is in no doubt the better floor general. Lowry would give them a point guard with championship experience and can excel in a playoff environment.

At 34, he remains a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer. This season, he averaged 19.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Though it would sadden him to be unable to finish his career in Toronto, being traded to the Bucks where he could team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo would give Lowry a realistic chance of winning another NBA championship title before he officially retires.