Eva LaRue, 53, Sizzles In Turquoise Bikini: ‘Returning To This Slice O’ Heaven’

Actress Eva LaRue treated her Instagram followers to several photos and videos of herself while wearing a turquoise bikini and a casual outfit while on vacation in Croatia with a friend.

In the first video, Eva stood at the helm of a yacht while it approached a gorgeous resort on a nearby beach. She wore a pair of tiny white shorts and a dark tank top, which she paired with flip flops. The actress had her long brown hair back in a ponytail, and she accessorized with sunglasses. She excitedly waved both arms at somebody passing by.

In the still images, Eva wore a turquoise string bikini that featured several sized rings on the straps that tied around her neck. Her ample, sun-kissed cleavage pushed out of the top of the two-piece. She wore the matching bottoms with an off-white sarong tied around her waist. Her highlighted brunette tresses were pulled back in a ponytail, and she accessorized with a necklace and sunglasses. In the first picture, Eva smiled while looking off to the side with her arm around a man.

The next photo showed the actress and two other women. They wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for the camera. For the third, it was another picture of the Daytime Emmy winning star and some friends. They stood near a wooden fence with beautiful clear water in the background.

The final video consisted of footage of the crystal clear water and gravel bottom, and it panned out to show several sailboats and yachts.

Eva expressed how much she loved the location, and her Instagram followers shared lots of love on the post. At least 4,300 of them hit the like button, and dozens took the time to leave a comment.

“I can sure do with a slice of this, Eva. This location looks incredible,” gushed one fan who included a red heart-eye emoji, a heart, and a blushing smiley.

“Everything looks spectacular!! That water!! You look amazing,” a second follower declared.

“What a pristine place Croatia is. I must go there. You planted a seed, Eva. It looks amazing, and so do you,” replied a third devotee who added a red flower.

“A beautiful scene for a beautiful lady! Enjoy your day,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Eva treated her followers to several peeks at her vacation. The Inquisitr reported that she looked smoking hot in a white bikini and sheer coverup as the waves flowed over her legs.