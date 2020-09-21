Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns In A Knit Halter Top

Stassie Karanikolaou wowed her 9.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post on the social media platform, which she shared on Sunday, September 20. In the image, the model — who is also best friends with Kylie Jenner — posed in a black halter top that showed off some serious skin.

Stassie modeled against a cream-colored wall emblazoned with a floral pattern. The neutral backdrop only served to make her ensemble pop. She looked directly at the camera, giving the lens a sultry stare with her icy blue eyes. Her plump pout was formed in a straight line. She bent both arms at the elbow, with one hand on the back of her head while the other reached somewhere off-camera.

She wore a black top that was shaped like a diamond, two strings curling around the nape of her neck. The garment stretched tightly across her chest, accentuating her buxom bust. As the shirt slid down her body, her toned, taut, and tanned midriff was on display.

Stassie paired the halter with light-wash denim jeans that dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Stassie’s chocolate brown locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her shoulders in long waves that reached her waist. As for her jewelry, the model accessorized with two bracelets on her wrist.

In the caption of the post, Stassie recommended that her fans try a famous pasta dish at Los Angeles celeb hotspot The Nice Guy.

Stassie’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the picture in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise, lauding her latest look.

“Sexy top mixed with jeans I love it,” replied one fan.

“You are so goals,” shared a second social media user, following up their message with multiple hands raised in praise.

“JAWS JUST DROPPED WTF,” wrote a third follower in all-caps, punctuating their comment with a single flame emoji.

“You look so good,” commended a fourth person, including a red heart for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, Stassie’s latest Instagram upload racked up close to 230,000 likes and received close to 800 comments.

As The Inquisitr reported, just recently, Stassie shared a photo on the social media platform that depicted her modeling a black bikini while walking up a flight of concrete stairs. In the seductive image, she tugged on the bathing suit bottoms, which gave the snapshot an even racier vibe.