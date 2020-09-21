Rita Ora Urges Followers To ‘Do What Makes You Feel Good’ In Bare Midriff Park Photo

Rita Ora shared a fun, chic, and inspirational post with her 16 million Instagram followers on Sunday, urging fans to not worry “what others may think of you” and be themselves.

In the series of three photos, Rita posed outdoors, in what seemed to be a wide-open park. The sun was shining and the park’s floor was a lush yellow-green, creating a bright, good-feeling atmosphere.

The 29-year-old was dressed casual and cool, wearing a long-sleeved, thinly ribbed turtleneck sweater, striped in black, blue, yellow-green and cream, giving off somewhat of a sporty ’90s vibe. To continue that aesthetic, Rita flaunted her curves in tight, black leggings or yoga pants, somewhat high-waisted and with see-through mesh cut-outs on the sides. To accessorize her look, the “Anywhere” singer sported large, classic black sunglasses, and her hair’s honey blond locks were curly and free-flowing.

In the first shot, Rita had her hands on her knees and bit her lip, giving a slightly sultry, yet cute stare at the camera. For the second image, the “Poison” songstress stood confidently against the natural backdrop, with her French-manicured finger nails aptly contrasted her dark pants. In the third part of the series, Rita cocked her left hip out lightly to the side and threw her hands up into the air, the pale, blue sky and orange-pink clouds making her look elegantly and regal.

The pop star posted the scenic shot and within hours, over 278,000 fans liked the upload, as more than 1,300 also gave their commentary. Many users showed their appreciation for Rita’s style and flawless figure while others shared how much they adored her message of positivity.

“Okay no way you’re this perfect,” exclaimed a follower, admiring the singer’s beauty.

“You’re so cute!” another fan simply gushed.

“LOVE YOU QUEEN such a great motivation you gave us thank you,” shared an additional user, appreciative of Rita’s caption.

“An inspiration to so many… thank you for being you! We are all so lucky to have an incredibly idol like you Rit!!” an admirer raved.

Rita definitely loves to upload some high-fashion images, detailing her various stylish looks, but she’s also not afraid to get more intimate with her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rita recently posted some behind-the-scenes shots of herself at recording studio, wearing a casual, but sexy outfit and singing into the microphone as a photographer took a few photos of her getting lost in the tune.