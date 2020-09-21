Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Curves In A Pink Tie-Dyed Set

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her popular Instagram account on Sunday, September 20, to share a three-photo slideshow with her 4.1 million followers. The model posed in a two-piece, tie-dyed set that showed off all of her curves.

The images were taken in Los Angeles, where it appeared to be a beautiful, blue sky day. Green trees dotted the background of the pictures. Bruna modeled against an open car.

Bruna wore a skimpy crop top with thick straps that curved around her sun-kissed shoulders. The neckline dipped low on her chest, flaunting her ample cleavage and buxom bust. Her toned, tanned, and taut midriff was on full display. The matching shorts rode up high on her abdomen, nearly obscuring her belly button piercing. The shorts showcased her curvaceous derriere.

Bruna wore her chocolate tresses parted in the middle. As per usual, they were styled in straight strands and slid down her shoulder and back. As for her jewelry, she wore two bangles on one wrist.

In the first picture, the model faced the camera head-on, making direct eye contact with the lens. She bent both arms at the elbow, one hand raised to her shoulder, while the other touched her hair.

Bruna posed from the side in the second shot. She arched her back and popped her booty. She once again fixed her stare on the camera.

The third and final snap featured Bruna looking off into the distance. One arm fell by her side, while the other was bent at the elbow, her hand touching her head.

Bruna’s millions of followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise for the sexy ensemble.

Some were in awe of her beauty.

“You look so beautiful and gorgeous,” shared one social media user, following up their message with a flame emoji, a smiley face blowing a kiss, and a row of red roses.

“Lookin bomb,” said a second follower, adding an emoji of an explosive.

Others lauded her newly brunette locks.

“Wow B,” wrote a third fan, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji. “Loving the colour change.”

“Love the hair color!” declared a fourth person, including three red hearts.

At the time of this writing, the three-photo set garnered more than 69,000 likes and received close to 600 comments.

This is just Bruna’s most recent upload to the social media platform. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently posted an image of herself wearing floral lingerie.