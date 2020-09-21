Josefine Forsberg Puts On A Leggy Display In Black Shorts On Instagram

Swedish lingerie and swimsuit model Josefine Forsberg took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 20, and wowed her 1 million admirers with a set of hot pics.

In the snaps, Josefine rocked a black crop top which perfectly hugged her curves. It boasted a halterneck design and lacy edges which rendered the garment a very exquisite look. The tiny ensemble drew attention to her flawless décolletage. The hottie opted for a long, floral cardigan which she loosely wrapped around her arms.

Josefine teamed the top with matching, high-waisted shorts with frayed edges. She completed her look with a pair of high-heeled lace-up sandals which gave her legs an even more elongated look.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewellery, she opted for a pair of stud earrings and a pearl bracelet along with multiple rings.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Bretagne, France. The shoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Some old bricked buildings could be seen in the background.

Josefine shared two pics from the shoot. In the first snap, she stood with her legs slightly spread apart and gazed straight at the camera. In the second image, which was an up-close one, Josefine held her sunglasses in her hands and lifted her chin. She seductively parted her lips and looked at the lens.

In the caption, Josefine wrote that the has been enjoying her visit to Bretagne, adding that she went to the French countryside for the first time. She tagged her photographer Armand Dommer in the post for acknowledgement. The hottie also informed users that her top was from Tigelle Intimates & Swimwear, while her jewelry items were from Swedish designer brand, Juvelia.

Within nine hours, the post racked up more than 11,500 likes. In addition, several of Josefine’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 200 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her incredible sense of style.

“Wow! That outfit! Your body! Gorgeous,” one of her fans commented.

“You look amazing, my dear Josefine!” another user chimed in.

“You’re my favourite girl on Insta! As always, looking pretty. Love from India,” a third follower wrote.

“A beautiful woman in a wonderful place,” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “beauty queen,” “so hot,” and “great shot,” to express their admiration for the model.

Josefine hardly ever fails to impress her legions of admirers with her sultry photographs. On August 23, she uploaded a pic in which she rocked a revealing gray swimsuit. To date, the pic has accrued more than 17,000 likes.