Reese Witherspoon Looks Stunning Dressed For Backyard Emmys Celebration: ‘Shortest Commute Yet’

Despite the unusual circumstances, multiple award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon rocked a little black dress and a glass of champagne in celebration of Sunday night’s 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Reese joked in the caption about her close proximity to her festivities, which were apparently slated to occur in her own backyard.

Reese was nominated this year for her role as executive producer on the Hulu drama miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. She also simultaneously serves as producer and stars in three of the series with big Emmy nods this season: The Morning Show, Little Fires Everywhere and Big Little Lies.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement about the evening and congratulated the hard-working cast and crews of the shows on which she works.

She stood alone for the casual outdoor photo, on grass-lined flagstones that appeared to pave a small, walled courtyard. A huge green tree framed in the background framed her petite figure.

Reese looked classically elegant with a modern twist wearing a form-fitting, sleeveless black shift. The garment seemed to be made from a soft, flexible fabric and featured large satin bows on the top of each shoulder. The decorative embellishments lie flat and had a two sets of ends at varying lengths, which grazed her upper arms.

A demure amount of cleavage was visible between the low-cut neckline, and Reese shifted her hips as she posed, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

Her shoulder-length blond hair was parted off-center and styled in soft waves. One side was pushed behind her ear, which displayed one of her earrings, which appeared to be a sapphire surrounded by a crescent-shaped set of diamonds.

She also accessorized with a chunky, black-and-white checkered ring on her right pointer finger.

The Oscar-winning actress placed one arm behind her back and held a flute of champagne close to her chest with the other.

She tilted her head slightly and the sides of her mouth curved into a smile.

This is the first time in history that the Primetime Emmys have been cancelled, leaving attendees to their own devices for the social-distanced event.

Some, like Reese’s The Morning Show co-star Jennifer Aniston, shared a slightly less glamorous snap in preparation for the evening. As reported by The Inquisitr early Sunday evening, Jenn relaxed in a pair of cozy pajama pants and matching robe with a cosmetic mask on her face. She enjoyed a glass of bubbly and appeared to blow a kiss to the camera.