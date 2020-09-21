Rhian Sugden Shows Off Her Perfect Curves And Sexy Legs In Light-Green Lingerie

British model Rhian Sugden took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 20, and treated her legions of followers to a very hot lingerie pic.

In the snapshot, Rhian rocked a light-green printed bra and panties set which put her incredible figure on full display. The bra featured a plunging neckline, one which displayed her never-ending cleavage.

Rhian — who rose to fame after participating in the popular TV show Celebrity Big Brother — teamed the top with matching, high-waisted panties which not only highlighted her taut stomach but also put her long, smooth legs on full display.

The former Page 3 model wore her blond tresses down. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

In terms of jewelry, Rhian only wore her wedding band. According to the geotag, the photo was captured in her hometown of Manchester, United Kingdom.

The photoshoot took place indoors, against the background of a gray wall and a black door. Rhian sat on a wooden floor, folding one of her knees. She kept a hand on her feet and tilted her head. Touching her hair, the hottie flashed a smile and looked straight at the camera.

She included a long caption with the post in which she wrote about body positivity, adding that throughout her 12-plus years of being associated with the modeling industry, she mastered the art of hiding her flaws which she used to feel insecure about. She also informed her fans that she did not apply any filters on the picture, adding that she deliberately showed off the cellulite marks on her stomach.

She also tagged her photographer James Rudland her tanning service provider Rose & Caramel for acknowledgement.

Within four hours of posting, the snapshot has garnered close to 6,000 likes. Besides, many of Rhian’s fans took to the comments section and posted about a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing body and pretty looks. Many users also appreciated her for embracing her flaws with confidence.

“You’re a naturally beautiful and enchanting woman,” one of her fans commented.

“You are absolutely stunning,” another user chimed in, adding multiple kiss emoji.

“Damn, filtered or unfiltered, you’re always just smoking hot!” a third admirer remarked.

“Even better than your last pic, Rhian! So beautiful,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “so vibrant,” and “amazing body,” to express their admiration for the blond bombshell.

