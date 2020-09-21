Jennifer Aniston Rocks Wrinkly Pajamas And Her ‘Other Face Mask’ In Emmys Prep Photo

Jennifer pampered her skin while enjoying a glass of champagne.

Jennifer Aniston looked like she was ready to spend a relaxing night in when she shared a photo of what her Emmy Awards prep looked like on Sunday night.

Jennifer, 51, delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a snapshot of the cozy outfit that she wore while getting ready for the 72nd annual Emmys. She had on a heather-gray pajama set that was crafted out of organic Japanese cotton. The thin fabric had a crinkled appearance. Her top was a knee-length robe with long sleeves. The matching belt was tied tightly around her tiny waist. Her bottoms were a pair of wide-legged pajama pants. The actress tagged the Instagram page for the brand Pour Les Femmes to share where her casual look came from.

Jennifer’s only visible accessory was a black hair tie around her left wrist. She wore her highlighted blond hair pulled back away from her face, which was covered with a moist sheet mask.

She sat cross-legged on a dark gray barrel chair with plush tufted upholstery. She had a flute of champagne in her right hand, and she was holding the fingers of her left hand over her lips as if she were about to blow a kiss. Her manicured nails were coated with pale pink polish, while her toenails were painted a rich wine color.

In the caption of her post, the Friends star quipped that she was wearing her “other face mask” ahead of tonight’s award ceremony.

Jennifer’s behind-the-scenes look at her preparations rapidly racked up over 1.4 million likes in just one hour. Her fans also left over 9,000 messages in the comments section, where there were a few cracks about the wrinkled appearance of her PJs mixed in with the praise.

“All my laundry looks like this. DM me for laundry tips,” one commenter cracked.

“What did we do to deserve content like this? I love it,” another message read.

“This is already my favorite look of the night! QUEEN,” gushed a third admirer.

Jennifer is nominated in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on The Morning Show, which marks the first time in over a decade that she has received an Emmy nod. She took home won of the gold statuettes in 2002, when she won in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her portrayal of Rachel Green on the sitcom Friends.

Deadline described Jennifer’s competition this year as the “toughest” in any category. She’ll face off against Olivia Colman (The Crown), Laura Linney (Ozark), Zendaya (Euphoria), and Killing Eve costars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh.