New England Patriots Player James White’s Father Killed, Mother In Serious Condition, After Car Crash

New England Patriots player James White’s father has reportedly been killed after a tragic car crash. His mother remains in serious condition.

“Sad news to report. Patriots’ RB James White’s father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition,” wrote sports reporter Andy Slater on Twitter. Other top NFL officials soon confirmed the news.

Slater added that White’s father, Tyrone, had previously worked as a captain in the Miami-Dade Police Department. The Patriots running back has apparently been updated with the sad news and is inactive tonight as his team plays against the Seattle Seahawks.

White had previously discussed his relationship with his parents, crediting them for helping him get through some of his most difficult times. He particularly cited their support when he took a back seat to Montee Ball as starting running back during his sophomore season while playing with the Wisconsin Badgers, via 247 Sports.

“My dad and my mom, they kept me motivated and said, ‘Your time’s coming and when you get your opportunity you have to make the most of it. It’s just your time isn’t right now,'” White said.

“I just had to stay the course, stay grinding, stay focused and that next year it got better for me…It’s not always going to be your turn immediately – you’ve just got to stay patient sometimes.”

White’s fans have begun to flood social media with messages of condolence for the 28-year-old. Many expressed their sadness at Tyrone’s death and wrote that they were keeping both White and his mother, Lisa, in their prayers.

Prayers for James White and his family ???????? White's father has passed away and his mother is in critical condition after being in a car crash, via @AndySlater pic.twitter.com/wjNgaVVrPZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 20, 2020

The press release also caught the attention of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who tweeted his support for his fellow player shortly before the game.

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White ???????????????????????? — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, White is currently playing in his seventh NFL season. He has played as a running back for the New England Patriots his entire career and can boast three Super Bowl wins.

This is the third piece of bad news to befall the team this week.

On Monday, coach Bill Belichick’s 98-year-old mother passed away in Annapolis, Maryland, from natural causes. The legendary coach had often talked about both his parents’ influence in his football career, via the Boston Globe.

Four days later, Belichick’s long-time girlfriend, Linda Holliday, lost her father as well.

