Holly Luyah Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In A Green Bikini

American plus-size model and celebrity makeup artist Holly Luyah took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 20, and wowed her 3.4 million fans with a very hot bikini pic.

In the snap, Holly rocked a green, two-piece bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her voluptuous figure. The top consisted of triangular cups with elasticated, frilled bottoms attached to a string that ran across her chest. The plunging neckline of the risqué garment put her enviable cleavage on full display.

Holly teamed the skimpy top with matching, high-waisted bottoms which also boasted frill detailing on the straps. She pulled the straps high on her hips, while the front of the bottoms scooped down to show off her lower torso. The ensemble also drew attention to her thick thighs and long legs.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her locks fall over her shoulders. According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Baltimore, Maryland.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. A white fence and lots of trees and plants could be seen in the background.

Holly stood straight and touched her hair to strike a pose. She seductively parted her lips and gazed straight at the camera.

In the caption, the hottie expressed her disappointment because summers are almost over. She also informed users that her skimpy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova Curve, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within two hours, the photo racked up close to 40,000 likes. Besides, many of Holly’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 600-plus messages in which they praised her perfect hourglass figure and her pretty looks.

“Wow, you are such an inspiration,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart emoji.

“Damn, I like you so much, beautiful. You are the hottest model on Instagram,” another user chimed in.

“This color suits you so much!! You have the body of a goddess,” a third follower wrote.

“Very, very sexy. Please also post a booty photo!! I love you,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “perfect,” “queen,” and “so pretty,” to express their adoration for Holly.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Chloe Saxon, Ellana Bryan, and Amanda Lee.

Holly often mesmerizes her followers with her sexy pictures. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a few months ago, she shared a mirror selfie in which she rocked revealing pink bra that showed off an ample amount of cleavage.