Katelyn Runck Shows Off Fit And Curvy Figure In Tiny Black Bikini For ‘Sunday Funday’

American fitness guru Katelyn Runck posted a stunning new image of herself to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 20 and it quickly became a hit with her 2.3 million followers.

The North-Dakota born model was photographed poolside as she situated herself in the center of the frame and struck a sexy pose. She sat up straight with her legs parted as she had her right hand up to her hair. Her left arm was extended out of the frame, but was likely resting on her left leg. She wore a pout on her face and shot a strong glance directly into the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry energy.

Her long, raven locks were styled in unkempt waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Katelyn showed off her tanned skin and curvaceous figure in a skimpy bathing suit. The black bikini top tied around her neck and back, while its tiny triangular cups exposed a view of cleavage, drawing the eye to her busty assets. She teamed the top with a pair of matching scanty bottoms that put her curvy hips on show. The briefs’ side straps were tied into bows around her hips and called attention to her sculpted midriff, which is clearly the product of her incessant core workouts.

In the post’s caption, Katelyn indicated that she was having a fun Sunday, before mentioning that it was “time for a swim.” She also directed fans to the link in her bio for her more risqué content.

Katelyn credited Lee of LHFGX, a Los Angeles and Miami based photography collective, as the photographer behind the image.

The smoking-hot photo received more than 23,000 likes since being uploaded just a few hours ago, proving to be popular with admirers. More than 880 social media users commented on the post to express their kind thoughts on the model’s figure, her beauty, and her minuscule swimwear.

“What a beautiful masterpiece you are,” one individual wrote.

“You have the best body on Instagram,” chimed in another admirer, adding a string of red heart and smiley emoji.

“Oh my god you look stunning,” a third fan asserted.

“This woman is a shrine to female perfection,” a fourth user added, following their sentence with a single heart-eye emoji.

Katelyn is constantly updating her Instagram feed with jaw-dropping images of her herself. Just yesterday, she shared a series of photos in which she rocked a black bralette and matching panties, sending fans into a frenzy, as reported by The Inquisitr.