Donald Trump Is ‘Gaining Ground’ On Joe Biden Ahead Of Election, Commentator Says

In a Sunday op-ed for The Hill, political analyst and commentator Douglas Schoen claimed that Donald Trump is “gaining ground” on Joe Biden just weeks before the November election.

As the writer noted, RealClearPolitics shows that Biden’s average lead over Trump had shrunk to less than 6 points at the time of writing his piece — a decline from his 9-point lead last month. According to Schoen, the U.S. leader has been gaining on Biden due to his recent messaging that focuses on the president’s ability to rebuild the economy, as well as Biden’s trouble bringing together the Democratic base in America.

On the economy, a recent Fox News poll showed Trump leading Biden by 8 points on the question of who is most trustworthy to handle America’s economic issues — a jump from a previous survey from the network that showed the pair even on the subject.

When it comes to consolidating democratic voters, Schoen suggested that Biden’s trouble is linked to his difficulty galvanizing Hispanic voters, who Pew Research projects are set to become the United States’ largest minority voting bloc in 2020. But a recent NBC/Marist poll showed Trump leading Biden among this demographic by 4 points as the president continues to make inroads.

“Lastly, separately, with death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader-Ginsburg, clearly the right will be mobilized, and the enthusiasm gap will extend in Trump’s favor unless suburban woman swing to Biden to resist an assault on abortion and civil rights,” the columnist concluded.

“Thus, simply put, Trump’s reelection, which at one point seemed entirely improbable, is now seeming quite possible.”

Other analyses have suggested a more dire future for Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, CNN polling analyst Harry Enten claimed that the current polling suggests that the Republican could be on his way to a spectacular loss to Biden in November. Notably, Enten pointed to polling in Minnesota, which show the U.S. leader significantly behind despite the money he has been funneling into pushing the region red.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump has only gained ground in the crucial battleground region of Florida.

“Florida is the only battleground state where Trump’s odds have increased appreciably, but that’s an important silver lining for the president, as winning Florida is make or break for Trump’s chances of winning the election.”

The publication said that if Trump wins the Sunshine State, he takes the White House in 57 percent of its forecast simulations

However, the U.S. leader has retained his lead in Texas — which the publication suggested could turn blue in 2020— and improved his standing with Latino voters.