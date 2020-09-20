Khloe Terae Projects ‘Game Day Glam’ In Daisy Dukes & Tiny Top

Model, social media influencer and former Playboy Cyber Girl of the Year Khloe Terae continues to post stunning still shots to her Instagram feed on a regular basis. With her update on Sunday, September 20, the “Canadian Cali Girl” uploaded one of her signature multi-pic slideshows, which offered several snaps of her famously curvaceous figure in Daisy Dukes and a tiny top.

In the caption that accompanied the eight-picture spread, Terae spoke about “game day glam.” If the large number of positive comments that were left on the post were any indication, the 27-year-old had definitely projected a glamour all her own.

“Glam queen,” wrote one impassioned commenter. “You look so amazing.”

“Keep this makeup forever,” pleaded another fan in appreciation of her facial adornment.

“Holy s***. Hottest pictures of you ever,” exclaimed a third admirer, who also called Terae “gorgeous.”

“Isn’t [it] amazing that a country that can get so cold has women who are so smoking hot?” asked another user. “You are a celestial beauty Khloe.”

All but one of the sultry snaps included in Terae’s update found her staring directly into the camera’s lens with a piercing gaze. In some of the photos, her golden blond hair was parted down the middle with its wavy, modestly curled ends blanketing her shoulders, upper arms and ample bosom. Others, meanwhile, showed her sporting more a windswept look.

Terae wore a thin, gold necklace throughout the spread, which bore a circular white and gold charm that dangled below her prominent collarbone just above her bustline. She further accessorized with a silvery wristwatch and ring on one hand and a narrow, golden bracelet and matching band on the other.

The model’s perky assets were largely covered by a scanty, white Calvin Klein top. However, the garment’s skintight nature didn’t leave much to the imagination with regard to their size and shape. The top also allowed for a moderate showing of cleavage.

Most of Terae’s midsection was visible in virtually all of the captures, with some offering a clear look at her navel. Meanwhile, parts of her toned, slender legs were visible in most of the pictures as the frayed ends of her stonewashed, cutoff jean shorts failed to extend beyond her upper thighs.

Terae’s provocative pictorial made a considerable impression on her 2.4 million followers, racking up more than 7,500 likes in just a few hours. Furthermore, over 200 comments had been left as of this writing.

