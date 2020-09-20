Kelsie Jean Smeby Cups Both Cheeks In Backless Denim Skirt With Ruffles: ‘Embracing My Country Side’

Curvy model Kelsie Jean Smeby gave her 705,000 Instragram followers a tantalizing view of her ample assets in her most recent update on Sunday afternoon. She flaunted her famous booty in a sexy ensemble that got fans fired up, garnering over 7,000 likes in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Kelsie wore a mini skirt featuring a seemingly denim fabric lined with a crisp white lace along the hem. It ended at the tops of her thighs in front, and rose high over her derriere in the back, framing the enviable feature with the lots of ruffles. The garment was fastened together with bow at the small of her back.

She posed facing the camera with her backside and her legs spread wide apart. She reached both hands behind her and seductively grasped the bottoms of both of voluptuous cheeks with her fingertips.

Kelsie’s bra top was made from a traditional red-orange bandanna print. It had a wide band in the back that fastened together with tiny hook closures. Her breasts swelled beneath the soft fabric cups, which were supported by spaghetti straps. She credited the Los Angeles-based brand Shop For Play for her outfit.

She finished off the ensemble with a black cowboy hat. The headwear was embellished with a subtle cut-out design and beaded band.

Kelsie turned to look over her left shoulder, giving the camera a smoldering gaze. Her pale blue eyes almost appeared to glow beneath the brim of her hat, which sat low over her face, and she parted her lips into an almost imperceptible smile.

Her long, brunette mane cascaded down her back in impeccably-styled curls that nearly grazed her rear end.

Kelsie accessorized with a pair of big hoop earrings that shone beneath her hair.

She was outdoors for the shoot, standing in front of an enormous decorative fountain constructed from gray brick. Water spilled down the flat, rectangular face into a shallow cement pool below. Her upper body was framed with a blurry expanse of bright green trees in the background.

Kelsie’s Instagram supporters jumped at the opportunity to compliment the model on her stunning appearance.

“Makes me want to go buy a horse and some boots,” declared one fan wholeheartedly.

“God Bless America… You are hotter than a cat on a hot tin shack!” exclaimed a second person.

“I love when you do that pose,” praised a third follower, adding a single heart at the end to emphasize their statement.