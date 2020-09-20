Donald Trump Was ‘On A Slurred-Speech High’ At North Carolina Rally, Journalist Says

President Donald Trump used his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally on Saturday to accuse Joe Biden of taking performance-enhancing drugs before his public appearances. But according to journalist and Democratic consultant John Aravosis, the president’s comments were a reflection of his own habits.

“Many of Trump’s lies are tells,” he tweeted.

“They’re a reflection of what HE’S actually done. It’s interesting that Trump talks about Biden being on ‘performance enhancing drugs’ when it’s Trump who is on a slurred-speech high tonight while being comatose yesterday.”

Social media users appeared to agree with the writer’s claim.

“The injection in the ass was very specific, almost a recollection,” one wrote.

“Every accusation a confession,” tweeted another.

Aravosis’ comment was a response to Vox journalist Aaron Ruper’s tweet of the U.S. leader’s controversial remarks about his opponent’s purported drug use.

“I got a debate coming up with this guy,” Trump said.

“You never know. They gave him a big fat shot in the *ss… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?”

The president then claimed that his campaign is going to ask Biden to take a drug test along with him.

Trump has been the center of various theories on his own purported substance abuse. As The Inquisitr reported, he was accused by former Apprentice staffer Noel Casler of abusing the stimulant Adderall and using it throughout the day on the set. Casler also accused the head of state of being a regular user of the U.K. Sudafed, which was previously spotted in a photo of the real estate mogul’s Trump Tower office. However, Snopes noted the specific Sudafed product that is captured in the image does not contain the stimulant pseudoephedrine, which is notoriously used to create methamphetamine.

As noted by The Root, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi previously suggested that Trump was on a sedative when he gave the State of the Union address earlier this year. Specifically, Pelosi said the U.S. leader looked “a little sedated” and added that he “looked that way last year, too.”

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Trump’s niece, Mary, previously said her uncle is accusing Biden of drug use out of desperation to save his re-election campaign, which continues to trail behind his Democratic challenger in polling. As reported by CNN, her comment came after the head of state suggested to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro that Biden is likely using performance-enhancing compounds. The accusations come after months the Trump campaign’s attacks on Biden’s mental fitness, which they and others have suggested has been significantly declining.