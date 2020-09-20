Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Stuns In Teeny Neon Green Bikini & Answers Question About Spot On Her Chest

One of Simone's followers thought that she had altered her photo.

Simone Biles stunned her fans on Sunday with a new Instagram snap that showed her rocking a flashy string bikini. The Olympic gymnast also responded to a fan’s question about the image.

Simone, 23, wore a neon green two-piece that really popped against her dark skin. The suit’s top had sliding triangle cups. She wore them spaced wide apart to better showcase her toned chest. She seemingly had the halter ties pulled extra tight, because her top rode up to display a small amount of underboob. The sides of her skimpy bottoms had unbroken strings without ties. The bands were stretched up so that they reached her impressively ripped obliques. The garment also had a small fixed front that was positioned to provide an unobstructed view of most of her sculpted lower abdomen.

Simone accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses that had on-trend flat lenses surrounded by black frames. The shades also had a wire top bar. Her jewelry included a silver navel piercing and at least two stud earrings. Due to the position of her body, only her left ear was visible.

Simone wore her long box braids pulled up in a high messy bun. The athlete struck a confident and saucy pose with her right leg jutted out to the side and her right hand resting on her thigh. The pose also showed off the curve of her toned glutes on the left side. She showed off her perfect posture by standing with her shoulders back, which accentuated her powerful trapezius muscles.

Simone stood next to a reflective window that appeared to show a view of her pool, which often makes appearances in her bikini pics.

One of Simone’s followers noticed an indention on her chest that they mistook for a blur that was intentionally placed there.

“Why did she blur out a spot on her chest??” the commenter wrote.

The athlete responded to the question by explaining that the spot was caused by the removal of her dermal piercing.

“I had a dermal & took it out so now theres a dark spot waiting for it to heal,” she said.

Most of the responses to Simone’s photo included praise for her amazing figure. Her fellow gymnast and Instagram sensation, Nastia Liukin, left a string of fire emoji in the comments section.

“THE WAY YOU BODIED THIS,” wrote Cheer star Gabi Butler, adding a heart-eye and fire emoji.

“Nothing but the sound of jaws droppin,'” read another comment.

Simone’s picture also amassed over 170,000 likes over the span of four hours, and a number of her followers responded to her caption by suggesting that she didn’t need one.