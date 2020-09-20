Analicia Chaves Rocks A Black, Cleavage-Baring Top In New Pic

American model Analicia Chaves took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 20, and treated her fans to a hot, yet casual picture.

In the snapshot, Analicia rocked a revealing black crop top to infuse style and sexiness. It boasted cap sleeves and a chest-baring front held together with the help of multiple silver rings. The hottie showed off a glimpse of cleavage through the risqué outfit while also putting her bare midriff on full display. She paired the top with matching bottoms.

Analicia wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small stud earrings and a silver ring.

The shoot took place indoors. Some shelves full of beverage bottles and a large LED monitor could be seen in the background. Analicia sat on a chair in front of a table, with a platter full of food sitting in front of her. As indicated in the caption, it was some Portuguese dish.

Analicia held a glass of beverage in her hand, leaned back, and looked at the camera. She inserted a straw in between her teeth to pose.

The hottie also informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within two hours, the picture amassed more than 30,000 likes. In addition, several of Analicia’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 200 messages in which they praised her hot figure and sensual sense of style.

“Wow, didn’t even invite me, lol. I love Portuguese food!” one of her fans commented.

“You look amazing!! You are really gorgeous!” another user chimed in.

“Delicious wish I could join you! Looking so pretty and hot, btw,” a third follower wrote.

“Where do you wanna go on our first date?” a fourth admirer remarked to express his wishful thinking.

Other users posted words and phrases like “stunning,” “flawless,” and “sexy eyes” to let Analicia know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular admirers, many other models also liked and commented on the snaps to show appreciation and support, including Jessica Killings, Hana Giraldo, Giana Rubin, and Jayde Nicole.

Analicia rarely fails to impress her legions of followers with her stylish snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she uploaded a sultry photograph in which she rocked a black bathing suit. It featured a cleavage-baring neckline and a large cutout that allowed her to show off a glimpse of underboob. To date, the pic has garnered more than 74,000 likes.