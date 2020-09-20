Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Scanty Pink Bikini

Yaslen Clemente uploaded a sizzling new video of herself to Instagram on Sunday, September 20, that sent pulses racing around the world.

The 23-year-old internet sensation went through a number of sexy movements and poses in the video, which was recorded outdoors.

The clip, which was paired to the song, “Fantasy,” by Alina Baraz and Galimatias, began with the model strutting up to the camera with her chest pushed out and her hands on her hips. Yaslen shook her booty and caressed parts of her body as she grabbed on her locks.

In another part of the clip, the model was lying on the floor as the camera’s lens ran up and down her figure. The footage also showed close-up shots of her chest and derriere.

Yaslen’s sported a pout throughout the entire video, emitting a sultry energy. She also switched between staring directly at the camera’s lens and keeping her eyes closed.

Her highlighted locks were parted to the right and styled in natural-looking waves, a hairstyle she frequently wears.

The model’s famous figure was on show as she wore a skimpy bikini by her swimsuit brand, Bikinis by Yas, that highlighted her curves. The light pink top featured a bandeau-style body that seemingly tied in the front. The garment tightly wrapped around her assets as it exposed a massive view of cleavage and underboob.

The suit’s matching thong briefs also displayed her hips and plump booty. The side straps were tied into bows and raised up to her waist, drawing the eye to her slim midsection.

In the post’s caption, the model specified that she was wearing the “Temptation” set from her swimsuit collection.

The smoking-hot clip garnered more than 14,000 likes and 87,000 views since going live just three hours ago, proving to be a smash hit with fans. Hundreds of followers also headed to the comments section to vocalize their thoughts on the model’s good looks, her physique, and her bathing suit.

“Ayee girl, looking good today as usual,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji to their compliment.

“Lord you’re so gorgeous, a masterpiece,” a second fan chimed in.

“You have the best body on Instagram,” gushed a third admirer.

“That color looks beautiful on you,” a fourth individual proclaimed, inundating their comment with heart-eye and fire emoji.

The model has shared a number of posts to her Instagram account recently, mostly to promote her bikini line, which launches on October 10.