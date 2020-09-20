Nancy Pelosi Is ‘Mentally Unfit’ For Her Job, Republican Congressional Candidate Says

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Party’s 2020 nominee for Georgia’s 14th congressional election, took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday and suggested she is not fit for her position.

“Nancy Pelosi is a failed leader who is mentally unfit for the job,” Greene tweeted. “She has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Greene’s comment appeared to be sparked by Pelosi’s refusal to rule out impeaching Donald Trump a second time to stifle the GOP’s plans to nominate a new Supreme Court Justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“She is willing to unconstitutionally impeach @realDonaldTrump (AGAIN) in an attempt to stop his Supreme Court pick.”

As reported by The Washington Times, Pelosi appeared on ABC News’ This Week on Sunday and was pressed by host George Stephanopoulos about the possibility of impeaching the head of state or Attorney General William Barr as a way to stall the high court’s nomination process.

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” she responded.

“We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American people. When we weigh the equities, protecting our democracy requires us to use every arrow in our quiver.”

Despite not ruling out impeachment, Pelosi shot down the idea of shutting down the government to stifle the appointment process — a strategy that filmmaker Michael Moore called on the House Speaker to enact during his podcast on Sunday.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Greene’s attack on Pelosi is not the first. Per CNN, the congressional candidate previously called for Pelosi to be executed for treason in a Facebook post.

The recent attack comes amid a spotlight on Greene’s controversial past comments. The Guardian claimed that she had expressed belief in anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic tropes, which the publication said is common for supporters of the controversial QAnon theory — a theory Greene has voiced support for in the past but recently distanced herself from. As The Inquisitr reported, this past support allegedly has some Republicans worried about the direction of the party.

As reported by CNN, Greene previously speculated that the 2017 United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, was an “inside job.” Greene’s tweets have also been removed from Twitter on multiple occasions. In one instance, Greene allegedly claimed that masks are not necessary during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the controversy, Greene has received a warm welcome from the White House. Notably, Trump praised her as a “future Republican Star” and “real WINNER!”, and she was invited to attend his speech at the Republican National Convention.