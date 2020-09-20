Michael Moore Calls For Mass Protests To Stop Republicans From Filling Supreme Court Seat

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Sunday, filmmaker and political activist, Michael Moore, called on Democrats to do everything in their power to stop the Republican Party from filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, The Washington Examiner reported.

Speaking with anchor Alex Witt, Moore argued that the American people should take to the streets to stop the GOP from voting on President Donald Trump’s pick.

“We need to be out in the streets. We need to be in front of the local offices in your states,” he said, arguing that Republican lawmakers need to be pressured.

“You need to call your senators, you need to call these five to seven Republicans who may end up performing a profile in courage, and doing the right thing and encourage them to do that,” Moore stressed, adding that Democratic leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer need to be pressured as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump has urged Republicans to move forward with appointing Ginsburg’s replacement as quickly as possible. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested the same.

Still, as Moore noted, some Republican might be open to withholding their vote. Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado and Joni Ernst of Iowa are facing tough reelection battles.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has already said that she would not want to confirm a justice this close to the election. Additionally, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney — who has frequently broken ranks with the party — could be persuaded to take a principled stance.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins has already released a statement saying that whoever wins in November should fill the vacant seat.

As The Washington Examiner noted, Moore also argued that Democratic politicians should pursue a government shutdown to stop Republicans from replacing Ginsburg.

“The Democrats must hold up the continuing resolution and shut down that government that is going to give us a Supreme Court justice that the majority of Americans are clearly going to say on Nov. 3, that they don’t want.”

Theoretically, a shutdown could happen on Oct. 1. It would occur if Congress and the White House failure to come to an agreement on a spending bill.

Top lawmakers have rejected the idea. In an interview, Pelosi said that shutting down the government would have a “harmful and shameful impact” on many people in the United States.

Pelosi suggested that Democrats have other, better options to delay the vote, but refused to reveal what those options are. Notably, she refused to rule out a second impeachment of Trump.