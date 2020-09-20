Celeste Bright Goes Braless, Wears Open White Crop Top With No Bottoms In Sight

Instagram model Celeste Bright took to her social media page on Sunday afternoon with a scantily-clad snap of herself that stunned her 660,000 followers. The casual image pictured the blond bombshell wearing only a revealing cotton top with seemingly nothing below.

The sultry post racked up over 3,500 likes — including from fellow model Morgan Ketzner — in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

Celeste’s shirt was open in the center to expose the front of her incredible physique with little interruption. The two sides were pulled together at a single point below her cleavage with a pair of long strings tied into a bow. One of the cap sleeves draped off her shoulder, which displayed even more of her bare decolletage.

The top had a vivid print featuring two multi-colored butterflies.

Faint lines of pale skin were visible along the low neckline in contrast with the rest of her bronzed complexion, hinting at the shape of the summer’s bikini.

Celeste’s toned abs gave way to the swell of her slender hips. The photographer took a three-quarter shot that angled slightly down and ended just above her navel, giving a teasing glimpse her hourglass shape.

She appeared to have tugged her bottoms down around her pelvis, as they were not visible in the image.

Celeste toyed with a long tendril of of hair with her left hand and pouted her lips at the camera.

Celeste’s Instagram followers were eager to express their adoration for the tantalizing update.

Model Lyna Perez commented with two heart-eyes emoji.

Many other fans chose to follow suit, by leaving combinations of various symbols indicating affection. Most frequently seen were the standard hearts and flames, with occasional red roses and one hundred percent symbols thrown in.

“So truly amazing,” observed one follower.

“Omg literally love your croptop so much. It fits you perfectly,” praised a second person.

“Are you trying to give me a heart attack?” teased a third fan, following the comment with two different grinning and a flame emoji.

Luckily for fans, Celeste’s prolific social media account is filled with scantily-clad snaps of her in various locations. The Inquisitr reported the beauty hanging out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico just a few weeks ago wearing a bright orange and pink bikini that left little to the imagination.

She appeared to be sipping from a fruity cocktail and enjoying the elegant environment, which included an enticing wading pool backed by the shimmering waves of the Pacific ocean.