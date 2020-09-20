Donald Trump Might Lose To Joe Biden In Electoral ‘Blowout’, Analyst Says

In a Sunday analysis for CNN, Harry Enten speculated that the forthcoming election in November could see Donald Trump lose to Joe Biden in a “blowout” Democratic Party victory.

The columnist pointed to three recent polls that showed Biden with a significant lead over Trump in Minnesota — a state that the president lost by 1.5 points in 2016. But Trump has reportedly been pumping money into pushing the state red, and Enten suggested that the polling points to his efforts falling on deaf ears.

“They are part of a larger sign suggesting that Trump still has a ways to go to win not just in Minnesota but over the electoral map at-large. If his campaign was truly competitive at this point, he’d likely be closer in Minnesota.”

Although the CNN analyst noted that Trump still has a chance to make up lost ground and become more competitive with Biden, he also highlighted the alternative scenario.

“There is also the distinct possibility that Biden blows Trump out,” he wrote.

Most concerningly, Enten pointed to Biden’s steady lead over Trump in states that the head of state won in 2016, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. In addition, the former vice president has a “nominal edge” in regions like North Carolina and Florida. Across these areas, the analyst put Biden above 330 electoral votes and predicted that if the Democrat were to gain leads in Ohio, Texas, Georgia, and Iowa, he could pull off a blowout win on Election Day.

“Wins in any of those states by Biden could push his Electoral College tally up to about 340 electoral votes or higher, depending on which states Biden wins. Victories in all four would push him well over 400 electoral votes.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, the analyst previously predicted a Trump loss back in July and pointed to voter trust in Biden, which polling has suggested is higher on issues like race relations and handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The columnist argued that these numbers stem from the fact that the head of state does not have a grasp of the American electorate as he did in 2016.

Despite predictions of a massive Biden victory, others have been sounding the alarm on the lack of enthusiasm behind the candidate. David Sirota, who was senior adviser and speechwriter for Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign, penned a Jacobin op-ed in which he urged the former vice president to focus on connecting more with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to energize its base. According to Sirota, the purported Democratic enthusiasm gap is one of the most significant obstacles to defeating Trump.