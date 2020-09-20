Bri Teresi Bares Fetching Booty In Stunning Lingerie Snapshot

Guess girl Bri Teresi returned to her Instagram account on Sunday with yet another stimulating still shot. In the September 20 post, the model and influencer offered her 1 million followers an impressive view of her practically-bare buns, perky bust and the rest of her athletic and surprisingly sinuous physique adorned with a stunning lingerie ensemble in shamrock green.

Teresi tagged a popular dating app in the update, while asking her fans if they were lonely in the accompanying caption. If the multitude of impassioned replies among the post’s comments were any indication, those that may have been feeling down were pleasantly distracted by the FHM and Maxim alum’s latest sexy share.

“WOW ummm, what was the question again?” asked one smitten poster.

“Incredible shot,” added a second admirer. “Beautiful post Bri.”

“Baby that’s perfect,” rhapsodized another enthralled fan. “You’re sexy sweetheart.”

“Very pretty Bri! Incredible, as always,” wrote a fourth commenter, who also added a heart emoji to his reply.

Teresi’s sultry snap showed her posing with her back turned to the camera amid a lush natural setting. Although she was completely surrounded by green, the clover-hued fabric of her intimate apparel nonetheless stood apart in the photo’s frame due to the way it conformed to the blonde bombshell’s attractive, athletic frame.

The size and shape of Teresi’s perky bosom was perfectly exhibited in the photo as a result of the way she positioned her upper body with a slight twist. Her seductive expression also managed to pierce the camera’s lens as she had turned her head to the left and gazed into it from behind her shoulder. Meanwhile, her wavy, golden locks were sweeping over to the corresponding side and draping over her exposed upper back.

In the lower third of the frame, Teresi’s fetching booty was covered only by a smattering of lacy fabric, thin straps and buckled garters. Its tight curves and contours flowed seamlessly into her trim, gym-honed thighs at the lower edge of the picture, which she caressed on both sides with her fingertips.

The Auburn, California native’s natural glow was enhanced in the shot by the sunlight that illuminated the breadth of her statuesque body. The bright rays seemingly added a distinctive shine to her body’s outline in the photo.

As of this writing, Teresi’s update was well on its way toward racking up big numbers, having been double-tapped nearly 5,000 times in just over an hour.

Just one day earlier, Teresi dropped another visual delight on her devotees, uploading a multi-pic slideshow in which the airy, summer dress she wore allowed for an ample display of cleavage.