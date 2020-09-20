Hailey Baldwin Bieber Showcases Amazing Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini And White Sneakers

American cover girl Hailey Baldwin Bieber updated her Instagram feed on Sunday September 20, with a revealing new bikini snapshot of herself, sending plenty of her 29.9 million followers into a frenzy.

The 23-year-old model and television personality, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber, was photographed outdoors for the three-slide series. She struck a sultry pose as she popped one hip out and rested both arms on a metal gate behind her. She tilted her head to the side, and sported a pout while she seemingly directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens. The sun shone on her back as a natural landscape and the blue sky filled the background.

Hailey’s long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back, likely to keep her locks out of her face.

Hailey showed off her enviable figure in a revealing black bikini. The top comprised two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment revealed a bit of cleavage as its bandeau-style body featured a plunging U-shape design in the front. She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms that put her curvaceous hips on show, while the side straps, which were tied into bows, called attention to her toned core.

Hailey finished the poolside look off with a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She accessorized with just a pair of hoop earrings, maintaining a minimalist look.

The second photo of the series displayed a nature scene of vibrant wildflowers, a variety of plants, and trees, while the third showcased the moon in the evening sky.

In the post’s caption, the stunner suggested that she had a pleasant weekend, calling it “cozy.”

The post was uploaded just 45 minutes ago and has already accumulated more than 400,000 likes, proving to be a massive hit with fans.

Only individuals who Hailey follows on Instagram were able to share their admiration for her figure, and looks, as the model has disabled the comment feature for the masses.

“Body goals,” one user wrote.

“It’s always the body and the legs for me,” a second individual added, following their compliment with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“What a doll,” a third fan asserted.

“You look amazing,” chimed in a fourth person.

The stunner is no stranger to sharing gorgeous photos of herself. On September 15, she revealed a campaign shot for Versace, in which she rocked a sparkling turquoise top and matching miniskirt, as reported by The Inquisitr. That look garnered more than 539,000 likes.