Gabby Epstein Flaunts Toned Physique, Incredible Cleavage In Activewear

Model, lifestyle vlogger and social media siren Gabrielle “Gabby” Epstein returned to Instagram on Sunday, September 20 with another sexy photo spread. In the four-pic slideshow, the 26-year-old Aussie showed off her toned physique while tempting her 2.3 million followers on the platform with a sizable showing of cleavage.

The post’s geotag indicated that the provocative pictorial had been shot in the desert town of Sedona — near Flagstaff, Arizona — and the semi-arid, yet picturesque landscape in the pictures matched that location. However, looking beyond Epstein in the snapshots proved difficult due to the enticing appearance of her shapely attributes in formfitting activewear.

In the opening slide of the spread, Epstein was shown in a medium shot with red-rock hills and brush-dotted grounds behind her. The bombshell’s eyelids were slightly constricted and her right hand was held to her temple as she attempted to shield her beautiful eyes from the harsh sun. However, the brilliant natural light pleasantly illuminated her slender physique.

Epstein wore a light blue top in the photos with long sleeves that covered the entirety of her arms. However, the garment cut off just below the bustline and also had a plunging neckline. As a result, the curves, contours and cleavage created by her considerable bosom were well-evidenced, as was her well-defined midsection.

Meanwhile, her slender thighs were also revealed, extending out from the matching blue hotpants the clung tightly to her hips and posterior.

In the second shot, Epstein was captured from a slightly greater distance as she tugged at the bottom edge of her tight top. While she had peered into the camera’s lens with a smile in the first photo, this snap found her looking downward at her chest with a more intense expression on her face. In the background, multiple cacti could be seen.

The third picture found Epstein focusing her gaze off to her right as she clenched the waist of her bottom garment on both sides with her hands. Moreover, the model appeared to be arching her back slightly, which added further emphasis to her tight curves. Epstein’s final snap showed a nice view of her toothy smile as she looked directly into the camera.

Fans were clearly impacted by Epstein’s latest Instagram upload, double-tapping the post to the tune of almost 15,000 likes in under an hour. A litany of passionate comments were left on the post as well.

“Your smile is contagious!!” exclaimed one admirer.

“Girl you look stunning,” added another.

“So gorgeous,” stated a third fan of Epstein’s form.

