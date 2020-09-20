Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Curves In Open Crop Top And Skintight Jeans

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo brightened up a lot of her fans’ weekend on Sunday, September 20, when she shared some new photos of herself on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in front of a large residence for the four-slide series. Qimmah struck four sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, she stood facing the camera with her left hand on her hips. In both the second and third images, she flashed the camera her left side and stuck her booty out. The fourth snapshot again showed her from her front as she crossed her legs and grabbed on her locks. She stared directly into the camera’s lens and smiled widely in most of the frames.

Her long, raven hair was parted in the middle and styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Qimmah flaunted her curvy physique in a revealing, and stylish ensemble. She opted for a burnt-orange, open, crop top that tied in the front and featured a ruffled hemline. The garment highlighted her assets as it gave way to a view of cleavage. Her chiseled core was also on display.

She teamed the top with a pair of form-fitting dark denim jeans that showcased her hips and bodacious backside. She sported a brown Gucci belt around the bottoms’ waistband.

She completed the outfit with a pair of open-toed, beige, platform wedges, and a large Louis Vuitton tote. She added some glamour to her look by rocking manicured nails and pedicured toes.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that she is actually “super blind” and is “planning to get LASIK eye surgery.”

The images quickly gained traction among social media users as they accumulated more than 18,000 likes in just one hour after being uploaded. Hundreds of fans also expressed their admiration for the model in the comments section.

“You are truly everything that is special in life awww,” one person wrote.

“I call this perfect, absolutely beautiful,” chimed in a second admirer, adding a number of heart-eye and drool-face emoji to the end of their compliment.

“That outfit looks amazing on you,” a third user added, following their words with numerous heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“You are as close to perfect as it gets! Enjoy your weekend,” asserted a fourth individual.

Qimmah kindly responded to some of the comments.

The model recently stunned in another post she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, in which she rocked a leopard-print workout ensemble.