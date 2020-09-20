Brit Manuela Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

On Sunday, September 20, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 26-year-old posed in front of tiled walls. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in New York, New York.

Brit showed off her fantastic figure in a black sports bra with pastel paneling and a pair of matching skintight leggings. The workout set, which was from the online retailer Hello Molly’s activewear line Elette Fit, showcased her incredible curves and flat stomach. She finished off the sporty look with a delicate gold pendant necklace, hoop earrings, and white tennis shoes. The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down.

In the first image, Brit stood with her legs spread, as she tugged on the waistband of her leggings. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

The model continued to pull on her bottoms in the following photo. She touched her sport bra and gazed directly at the camera. Brit altered her position for the final photo by turning to the side. She bent one of her knees and brought her hands together, smiling brightly.

In the caption of the post, Brit gave her followers a discount code for Hello Molly.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Simply the most beautiful. I wish you a happy Sunday,” wrote one fan.

“Outstanding beauty! Hope you’ve [had] a marvelous [S]unday goddess @bitemanuela,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of kissing face and pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Love this workout gear!! Looking good,” added another admirer, along with a fire emoji.

“You are such a babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Brit is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her wearing risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skimpy animal print swimsuit. That post has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.