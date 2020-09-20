‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Takes Kelly After Ransacking Steffy’s House & Finding Her Pill Stash

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will go ballistic after he finds Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) passed out on drugs. He panics and calls out her name but she remains unconscious on the floor. The Spencer heir tries everything to wake her up. Eventually, she does regain consciousness, but she’s not happy about Liam being in her house, per Daytime Confidential .

Liam Slaps His Ex

As seen in the image below, Liam tried to get hold of Steffy. He called her and knocked on the door, but Steffy wasn’t answering the door. As a final resort, he tried to peer through the window next to the door and decided to use his key to get into her home.

However, Liam will face his worst fears when he finds her lying unconscious on the floor, per The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. A long time ago, his mother became addicted to prescription painkillers after being diagnosed with breast cancer. He doesn’t want his former wife to follow the same path as his mom.

The Spencer heir slaps Steffy and she wakes up, per Daytime Confidential. He becomes irate when he sees the signs that she’s high. She argues that she’s not taking the painkillers anymore, but he knows that she’s lying.

Liam Ransacks The House

Steffy’s ex-husband begins turning the cliff house upside down in search of the pills. As he ransacks the place, she denies that she has any more meds. But Liam knows that she’s lying and he’s afraid for their daughter’s sake. As seen in the below image, Steffy has been hiding the drugs that Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) gave her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the Spencer heir will find Steffy’s secret stash. She’s livid and embarrassed that he found her pills. She screams at him to leave her home, but he’s furious that she has been deceiving him.

Not only is Steffy still using prescription medication, but she hid the pills in a place where Kelly could have found them. This freaks him out because he knows that her negligence could have harmed Kelly.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy hides her secret and illicit stash of pain pills from both Finn and Thomas. pic.twitter.com/YVgsLJFbJe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 18, 2020

Liam Takes Kelly

Of course, the mother-of-one is defensive and will claim that she would have kept Kelly safe, but Liam’s not buying it. The Forrester Creations co-CEO will put her ex-husband out of her home, but he’s not leaving empty-handed. The Bold and the Beautiful teasers state that he will take Kelly and tell Steffy that he’s not leaving without her. He can no longer trust that she will keep their little girl safe.

It appears as if Steffy lets him leave with their daughter but it’s only a matter of time before she calls foul. Later this week, she accuses Liam and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) of stealing her baby. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will have his hands full as he tries to placate and reason with his drug-addicted daughter.