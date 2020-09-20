Jessika Gotti Looks Smoking Hot In A Blue Gingham Miniskirt & Strapless Top: ‘Maid For Hire’

Blond bombshell Jessika Gotti returned to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share yet another revealing snap with her fans. The model showed off her petite figure as she rocked a French maid costume.

In the sexy pic, Jessika looked smoking hot as she sported a strapless blue gingham crop top with white satin trim. The garment laced in the front and clung tightly to her ample bust while flaunting her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

She teamed the top with a pair of a matching miniskirt that exposed her lean thighs and wrapped snugly around her slender waist. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a chain around her neck and a pair of small earrings. She also added a silver bracelet on her wrist.

Jessika posed with her hip pushed out slightly. She had both of her hands resting at her sides and her head turned away from the camera. She shifted her weight to one side and tilted her head upward while wearing a sultry expression on her face. She geotagged her location as Miami Beach, Florida.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part for the shot. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and were pushed over one shoulder.

Jessika’s 717,000-plus followers showed their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,300 times within the first 11 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Beautiful photo you look sexy you are a good looking woman,” one follower stated.

“I need some cleaning done,” another wrote.

“You can clean my lake house anytime! Wow! Gorgeous!” a third comment read.

“I wouldn’t care if you didn’t pick up a thing,” a fourth social media user quipped.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her enviable curves in scanty outfits online. She’s become known for rocking racy bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessika dropped the jaws of her followers earlier this summer when she opted for a bold red bikini with clear straps while soaking up some sun on a boat. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 9,000 likes and over 500 comments.