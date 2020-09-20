Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Striped Bikini

On Sunday, September 20, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing photo on her secondary Instagram account.

The sizzling snap showed the 21-year-old sitting on the edge of a marble pool. Numerous trees and what appears to be villas can be seen in the background. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in Phuket, Thailand.

Nata rested her foot on the pool ledge and leaned back. She used one of her hands to stabilize herself and placed the other on her forehead. The model looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a blue-and-white striped bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side tie bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of the seahorse tattoo on the side of her thigh. The blond bombshell also wore her damp honey-colored hair down.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she was able “to view the sunset landscape” from where she was sitting during the photoshoot. She also tagged the Instagram account of her beau professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had snapped the picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 21,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Fresh and beautiful,” wrote a fan.

“I love you and your body with [tattoos],” added a different devotee, adding numerous fire emoji to the comment.

“[T]he perfect woman,” remarked another admirer, along with a kissing face emoji.

“So much more beautiful than the sun going down,” chimed in a fourth social media user, seemingly in reference to Nata’s caption.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a photo on her main Instagram account, in which she wore black lingerie under a pinstripe blazer. That provocative post has been liked over 420,000 times since it was shared.