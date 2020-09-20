Jessica Naz Displays Her Flawless Figure In Sheer Black Panties & A Matching Lace Bra

Guess jeans girl Jessica Naz returned to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon to share a steamy new pic with her adoring fans. The model flashed all of her ample assets as she served up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Jessica went scantily clad in a sheer black lingerie set. The skimpy top clung tightly to her chest and boasted thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching see-through panties were cut high on her hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy was also flaunted in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of strappy black heels and some dangling earrings.

Jessica posed in front of a plain wall in the stunning black and white shot. She had her backside turned towards the camera and her back arched while she placed one foot slightly in front of the other and rested her arms at her midsection. She looked over her shoulder with a seductive stare into the camera as a bright light illuminated her skin.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that brushed against her back.

Jessica’s 491,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 2,500 times within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her account. Her fans also made quick work of leaving nearly 50 remarks about the pic in the comments section during that time.

“Very beautiful look. I love,” one follower wrote.

“Guess? No need to. Gorgeous is the answer,” stated another.

“Amazing picture, amazing body,” a third social media user gushed.

“This photo of you is everything. It’s sexy and elegant at the same time. You’re beautiful and wonderful and I love all of your pics you post. Thank you gorgeous,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fantastic physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting revealing lingerie, scanty bathing suits, and tight jeans in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a pair of form-fitting jeans and a matching jacket while wearing a cowboy hat and matching fringe boots. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 4,000 likes and over 70 comments.