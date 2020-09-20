Lindsey Pelas Brandishes Buxom Curves In Sultry, Snakeskin-Printed Bodysuit

Model, social media star and podcast host Lindsey Pelas uploaded yet another sexy reel to her popular Instagram feed on Sunday, September 20. With her latest offering, the 29-year-old Playboy alum brandished her buxom curves and showed some skin while wearing a uniquely-shaped bodysuit that bore a snakeskin-style print.

Although the clip largely served to advertise a popular energy drink, Pelas still managed to make an impression on her 8.8 million followers with her provocative posing and seductive smolder as she was documented. And her fans wasted no time in showering her with flowery comments as a result.

“That place is wonderful because your beauty illuminates it,” wrote one admirer, referencing Pelas talking about the location of the shoot in the post’s caption.

“Save some sexy for the rest of us!” joked another fan of the model’s form.

“Everything you wear is pure fire,” raved another commenter. “Omg, you’re so stunning.”

“Most beautiful woman ever,” appraised a fourth devotee.

As confirmed by Pelas in the threaded comments, her latest video was shot in the Yucca Valley/Joshua Tree area, with a picturesque desert landscape visible in the background. However, the Eyes Up Here podcast host made it difficult for fans to take note of her surroundings due to her tempting bodily display.

Pelas was sitting atop the outer edge of a jacuzzi as the video began, dangling her taut lower legs in the hot water, running a hand through her platinum blond hair and smiling as she did so. The footage was shown in slow motion, which allowed her admirers to fully take in the way her snakeskin suit emphasized and accentuated her shapely attributes.

That was followed by several quick cuts which showed Pelas posing against a shiny, metal barrier, one of which found the blonde bombshell offering a clear viewing angle of her cheeky assets. Those cuts were interspersed with close-up shots of the energy drink she was promoting.

Just before the clip reached its loop point, the camera lingered on Pelas as she had returned to the hot tub and was smiling wide while playfully kicking the water with her lissome limbs, which caused other parts of her anatomy to bounce around with the motion.

Pelas’ latest Instagram offering blew up on the platform, notching almost 30,000 views in under an hour after appearing on her feed. Meanwhile, more than 200 comments had been left by her fans.

As shared by The Inquisitr on September 14, the social media maven also managed to stun her followers with a post that showed her flaunting serious cleavage in a houndstooth set and thigh-high boots.