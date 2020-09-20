Kim Lee Smokes In More Ways Than One In Sexy Instagram Post

MTV Asia host and Instagram model Kim Lee brought the smoke in more ways than one in an Instagram post featuring her wearing a smoldering outfit that barely covers her breasts, while at the same time appearing to puff on a cigarette.

For the pic, it looks like Kim stopped by a bathroom, as can be seen from the fact that she was sitting leaned up against a sink. In the black & white photo, she held what appeared to be a cigarette next to her mouth, although it’s unclear if she was really enjoying a smoke or if it was just a prop. Viewers who look closely can see what appear to be tiny wisps of smoke, however.

Prop or no, Kim really came to the shoot not to show off herself smoking, but to flaunt her body. And in that sense, there’s no ambiguity: she stopped just short of showing off her breasts, with the important parts covered by the flaps of her blazer. Everything else is there to be seen, including her abdomen.

Kim captioned the post in a sort of gothic font, in which she quoted Medium writer Lawrence Ozeh: “Rule #1, f*ck what they think,” although she appears to have misspelled it. It’s not clear what she was referring to, though; was it because she was in a bathroom? Or did it have to do with her letting it all hang out, so to speak? Or the fact that she appeared to be smoking?

On the latter point, it does appear as if Kim has smoked in photo shoots before: in this post from April, she posed nude in a bathtub while holding what appeared to be a cigarette.

Instagram models will sometimes explain in their captions that they’re promoting a brand and tag their sponsor; or they may credit their stylist, makeup artist, photographer, etc. In this case, however, Kim did none of that, perhaps suggesting that it may have a been a spur-of-the-moment decision to give her fans something.

Indeed, one fan did, in fact, note that they had been missing Kim’s sexy posts.

“I wait 3 days for your post,” they commented.

Another referenced her caption about not giving a… well, you know.

“Amen. Cause they gonna talk about ya either way. lol,” they wrote.

Others were simply stunned in general.

“Kim Lee I luv u!!! Hosttest gurl is the century,” they wrote.

“Imma be honest here…I have an intense Lust towards you kim,” the user said.