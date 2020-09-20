‘The Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Slays In A Patterned Bikini For A Day On A Sailboat: ‘It Was Magical’

Former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown shared a string of videos via her Instagram stories on Saturday highlighting what seemed to be a fabulous adventure. She and some pals spent the day on the water and she was all smiles throughout the experience.

Hannah uploaded the series of clips on Saturday evening and tagged Marina Del Rey, California as the location where she had seemingly been. She wore a cream or light pink colored hat, sunglasses, and a flattering bikini for her day on the water and she looked fabulous from head to toe.

The Bachelorette star quipped at one point that she got to play captain, and she was seen steering the wheel for a bit. She was with a small group of people and everybody appeared to be having a blast.

At another point, the 25-year-old former beauty pageant queen sprawled out on a seat to take in the beauty of her surroundings. She smiled as she looked directly toward the person snapping the photo and she sat mostly in some shade.

Hannah’s blond tresses tumbled loosely over her shoulder and she had her hat pulled down fairly low over her head to protect her face. She seemed to hold her phone in one hand and had her other elbow propped on the side of the sailboat while her long, lean, and tanned legs demanded everybody’s attention.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Hannah’s bikini was white and had what appeared to be blue and green palm tree frond designs scattered all over both the top and the bottoms. The two-piece bathing suit beautifully showcased her rock-hard abs and teased her fans with a glimpse of her cleavage.

Another clip revealed that the group had spotted quite a few dolphins while they were sailing. She said that it had been magical and she pointed toward some in the video she shared.

The Bachelorette star also acknowledged that she got seasick for a bit during this sailing outing. That, Hannah admitted, was not especially magical.

Despite being seasick for part of her outing, this sailboat excursion was clearly a hit with Hannah. An array of snacks could be spotted in some videos and she seemed to embrace this adventure with a small group of three or four others.

Hannah’s life seems to be filled with adventure and happiness these days. She is setting down roots in California again after spending much of the spring with her family in Alabama, and fans sense that she is quite content with how things are falling into place.

The former beauty queen and reality television starlet looked incredibly fit and absolutely radiant in these Instagram story updates. Her fans surely loved seeing her trademark smile practically plastered on her face throughout the series of updates and hope this is just the first of many fun excursions she has planned.