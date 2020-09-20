Heidi Klum, 47, Barbecues In Revealing Polka-Dot Bikini While Massive Irish Wolfhound Begs For Food

Heidi and her husband cooked outside on Sunday.

Heidi Klum was dressed to go for a dip in her latest Instagram update, but she was behind a barbecue grill with her husband instead of in a pool.

A set of photos showed the 47-year-old German supermodel attempting to keep her pet canines preoccupied as she and her spouse, 31-year-old Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, cooked outside on Sunday morning. Heidi was clad in a tiny white bikini that featured a large maroon polka-dot print. Her top was a strapless bandeau with a flat plastic ring detail in the center front. The addition created a ruched effect, and it curved the top and bottom of the garment to give its edges a softer appearance. Her bottoms were a classic low-rise style that highlighted her trim and taut midsection.

The America’s Got Talent judge also wore a straw fedora with a beige hatband. Her blond hair was styled in beachy waves that were slightly damp. The radiant mother of four looked flawless and fresh-faced as she stood beside Tom in front of a built-in barbecue grill with a brick surround. The musician rocked a white T-shirt and a pair of light blue swim trunks that featured cartoon depictions of mermaids and other nautical imagery. He also had on a backwards dark blue baseball cap. He held a pair of tongs in one hand.

The couple’s two pet canines had obviously taken a keen interest in what was on the grill. In the first snapshot, Heidi tried to keep their massive Irish wolfhound, Anton, away from the food by standing in front of it. She also appeared to be snapping her fingers over her head in an attempt to direct his attention elsewhere. German shorthaired pointer Capper seemed more interested in whoever was behind the camera.

In the next slideshow image, a smiling Heidi held her hand high up in the air so that it was out of the photo’s frame. Her pets’ eyes were both trained upward, so she was likely tempting them with a tasty treat.

The Victoria’s Secret angel got silly for her third photo. She had used a filter to give herself and Tom matching beards and aviator sunglasses. The remaining images showed Heidi and her husband looking happy and content while their dogs did their best to look hungry.

While Heidi kept it casual in her candid Sunday snapshots, she also uses her Instagram page to show off the more glamorous side of her life. In a recent photo, she rocked a dazzling iridescent minidress with a huge statement bow on the back. The piece was from a collection that fashion designer Christian Cowan and rapper Lil Nas X collaborated on.