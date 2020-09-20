Rachel Ward Flaunts Her Long, Lean Body In A Green String Bikini: ‘Sea Breeze’

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snap. The model showed some skin as she revealed that she hanging out by the sea in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Rachel looked smoking hot as she opted for a green string bikini. The teeny top fastened behind her neck and boasted thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also included a low-cut neckline to showcase her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvy hips and fit snugly against her slender waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized her beach style with a pair of dangling earrings and a bracelet around her wrist.

Rachel posed on the deck of a boat. She had both of her knees bent in front of her and shifted her weight to one side. She placed one hand on the boat next to her and the other on her thigh as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Sitting next to Rachel was a clear Prada tote bag. Behind her, a green flag could be seen, as well as a cloudy gray sky and the ocean. She geotagged her location as Portugal.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were pulled back behind her head to show off her long neck and emphasis her facial features.

Rachel’s 618,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first five hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 230 messages.

“Hottest ever,” one follower wrote.

“Have fun hun,” another stated.

“Definition of heaven,” declared a third social media user.

“Pure goddess,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in racy ensembles online. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight dresses in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rachel recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a blue and pink tie-dye crop top and a matching miniskirt that showcased her killer legs. To date, that snap has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 160 comments from fans.