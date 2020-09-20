Kayla Nicole Sizzles In Sexy Blue Savage X Fenty Nighty In Racy Bedroom Photo Shoot

Instagram model Kayla Nicole showed off her curvaceous body in a sexy blue nightie by Savage X Fenty, a line of racy evening wear from pop star Rihanna.

In the photo, Kayla lounged on her bed while holding an old-fashioned instant camera, like a Polaroid, while a few snaps dotted the blanket, as if to suggest she’d been doing a do-it-yourself photo shoot with the device. An actual photographer got the snap that’s shown on Instagram, so the whole thing can be thought of as a sort photo-shoot-within-a-photo-shoot.

Gold sconces lined the walls of the room where the session took place, suggesting a high-class bedroom.

However, the real draw here is not Kayla’s or the photographer’s camera work, or the set design, but rather, the outfit she was modeling. It’s a sexy, two-piece, light blue ensemble with a bra and a pair of panties. The upper garment featured a wider-than-usual band underneath her bosom; the bottom part, by comparison, was pretty minimalist. A pair of thin straps that sit high on the hips held it in place while the front portion barely covers the wearer’s nether regions.

In the caption, Kayla tagged @savagexfenty, referring to Rihanna’s line of bras, nighties, and lingerie, much of it geared for curvy women such as Kayla. She also tagged herself, in a manner of speaking, with the hashtag Savage X ambassador.

Meanwhile, in the same Instagram post, Kayla continued with the old-fashioned camera concept. In a second pic in the series, she pointed the machine directly at the photographer who was taking the actual pictures. In a third and fourth, she was play-acting as if she’d been looking through the pictures she’d just taken.

In the series, stretch marks could be seen on the model’s hips. A few fans noticed that she wasn’t afraid to show her “flaws.”

“Wish more women took real photos like this! I have stretch marks in the exact same spot and I don’t hide them for no one,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s the stretch marks for me come thru natural,” said another.

“Real. Raw. Beauty. Just wow,” said a third.

Another user gave a suggestion for the next outfit Kayla should show off.

“Come on tiger stripes,” they wrote.

Another fan said that Kayla’s post inspired them to go spend some virtual money on Rihanna’s website.

“So cute! I have a bunch of credits on my @savagexfenty account. This post just reminded me to go order something. Lolll,” they wrote.